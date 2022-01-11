Economists pin more blame on tech for rising inequality

Representative image

Daron Acemoglu, an influential economist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has been making the case against what he describes as “excessive automation”. The economy-wide payoff of investing in machines and software has been stubbornly elusive. But he says the rising inequality resulting from those investments, and from the public policy that encourages them, is crystal clear. Half or more of the increasing gap in wages among American workers over the last 40 years is attributable to the automation of tasks...