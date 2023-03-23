English
    Economic fallout of banking crisis a bigger risk for IT sector

    If the banking turmoil adds to consumers’ anxiety about future incomes, it could trigger a deeper economic slowdown  

    R. Sree Ram
    March 23, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
    Investors should watch out for the impact of the banking turmoil on the broader economy

    Highlights The turmoil in the banking sector can force a rethink of tech spends by BFSI clients BFSI is the biggest business segment for most large IT companies Turmoil in the banking sector can dent consumer sentiments who are already facing high interest rates and inflation Rising interest rates can squeeze banks profit margins, earnings Before the failure of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), growth rates of the leading IT companies were projected to moderate from 12-15 percent in FY23 to around 8 percent...

