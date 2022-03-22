English
    Drones take forward both security and prosperity

    India is already behind countries like the US, Japan, China, Brazil and ASEAN members in drone technology and usage, but what it has correctly done is ensure that technology development and regulation go hand in hand

    Subir Roy
    March 22, 2022 / 10:26 AM IST
    Representative image.

    The economic usefulness of drones has been known for some time now. But the current Ukraine Russia war has catapulted their security facet into sharp global focus. The Ukrainians have been able to inflict severe damage on Russian armoured columns, seriously slowing down their advance, by attacking them with weaponry delivered by Turkish-made drones. So the fighting forces of countries now need not just armoured vehicles and anti-tank missiles but drones to deliver them too. Fortunately, drones (unmanned flying vehicles which...

