Don’t miss the India-China subtext in G20 consensus

Highlights Beating all odds, G20 adopts a consensus declaration The show of unity is a testimony to India’s diplomatic skills The inclusion of the African Union in G20 is at India’s behest India and five other nations ink a connectivity deal to counter China’s BRI The G20 agenda is a reflection of India’s authority on the world stage New Delhi is ready to wrest the initiative from Beijing to emerge as the leader of the developing world In a superb display of diplomatic and publicity acumen,...