Does this rally have legs?

Highlights Indian markets continue to scale new heights and foreign investors rush in Global markets are touching new highs as investors rush in despite recession fears Despite the strong run-up, Indian markets are not among the top-performing markets globally Strong earnings and continued foreign investment can take Indian markets higher For the last four days, we have seen the Indian benchmark indices open with a gap and continue to rise. In the Japanese candlestick patterns, such a formation is called the 4-white soldiers to...