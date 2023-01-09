Does India’s bright GDP outlook guarantee runaway equity returns?

The analysis is on GDP at various milestones, one proxy of valuation is marketcap to GDP. (File image)

In the previous article we chronicled India’s economic journey over the last 60 years, through the prism of its share of global GDP. While there were many sceptics earlier of India’s improving economic prospects, the pendulum has swung. Multiple reforms, healthy corporate and household balance sheets, significant productivity boosters such as infrastructure rollout, digital stack and young population all point to continued ascendancy of the Indian economy. The NSE in its monthly report, Pulse cited the IMF World Economic Outlook...