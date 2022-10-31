English
    Does Britain have the heft to play a global role anymore?

    The country's descent into economic chaos roiled markets but has raised questions about its role in the new world order that's beginning to take shape

    Vivek Y Kelkar
    October 31, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST
    Representative Image

    At the height of the Pax Britannica, the Anglo-Irish diplomat Lord George Macartney famously called Britain an empire, “on which the sun never sets, and whose bounds nature has not yet ascertained”. Today, Britain is an economy that its politicians are struggling to put together again, having fallen off a cliff with Brexit. It’s still a nuclear power and a permanent member of the UN Security Council. It still has the world’s sixth-largest economy and sixth-largest military. But does it still have the...

