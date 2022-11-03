DLF’s next valuation trigger could come from REIT issue

Highlights Potential for future development of office assets is high Office occupancy rose in September quarter as vacancy levels dropped Strong home sales with 75% from new launches REIT launch deferred, awaiting stable interest rates Shares of the country’s largest listed realty firm DLF Ltd have been range bound for a few months. Investors hardly reacted to the impressive September quarter performance and the stock is down about 11 per cent from a year before. This was despite the firm surmounting a host of operational...