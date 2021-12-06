MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Digital fintech needs physical wheels to move forward

The fintech market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 22 per cent to reach a value of $ 84 billion by 2025. Last year, mobile payments exceeded ATM cash withdrawals

Subir Roy
December 06, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST
Digital fintech needs physical wheels to move forward

Representative image

The prime minister wants India to convert its remarkable progress in fintech into a revolution that can help to “achieve financial empowerment of every single citizen of the country.” Fintech is the technology and innovation that takes online financial services forward. This is within reach but, as we shall see, a good deal of supporting enablers have to come in place before the goal is achieved. India is one of the fastest growing fintech markets in the world, despite getting into...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Falling oil prices music to India’s ears

    Dec 3, 2021 / 02:05 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The Weekly Tactical, Karur Vysya Bank makes a point, jobs are back but, Ather throws down the EV gauntlet, founder CEOs in a tight spot, Personal Finance, behind Apple stock's unusual move and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers