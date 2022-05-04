Digital finance scores self-goal, ends up under regulator's heavy hand

Representative image

At a closed-door, round-table discussion in the capital some years ago to debate the evolving policy framework for e-commerce, representatives from digital service providers bristled at the suggestion of a formal regulatory framework. They cited well-known libertarian arguments about free markets and liberty. However, recent developments in the fintech space have once again reinforced the understanding that liberty, freedom or autonomy are too important to be left in the hands of digital finance. Sample these incidents. Recovery agents from a...