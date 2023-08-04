Digital Data Protection Bill: Too little, too opaque and too late

The Bill proposes the formation of a Data Protection Board, which will be responsible for checking non-compliance of law, take urgent measures in prevent or stem the fall out of data breaches, settle disputes etc

Highlights In a digital era where practically every citizen is generating digital data in every activity that he or she undertakes, a law for data privacy was overdue The government realises that the law will need to be amended and tweaked as and when issues crop up. It can be seen as a work-in-progress But the proposed law only covers digital data and does not cover all aspects of data protection It’s not clear if the government has planned to create the institutional...