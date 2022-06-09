English
    Despite hike, real repo rate is around the same level as a year ago 

    If we consider a positive real policy rate as an indication of normal policy, we have a long way to go and growth will continue to be supported by loose monetary conditions

    Manas Chakravarty
    June 09, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST
    Take a look at the accompanying chart, which shows the real repo rate in the last ten years. In spite of the Monetary Policy Committee raising the repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.9 percent on Wednesday, the fact is that the real repo rate, or the rate adjusted for retail inflation, is at around the same level as it was a year ago. From that perspective, therefore, there has hardly been any ‘withdrawal of accommodation’---monetary policy continues...

