    DESH Bill — Implementation delayed is investment denied

    Inter-ministerial differences over the proposed legislation should be resolved quickly to ensure that India does not miss on the China-plus opportunity 

    Abhijit Kumar Dutta
    December 07, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST
    Representative image

    Highlights DESH Bill to replace existing SEZ law First proposed in this year’s Union budget Draft Bill likely to draw on Baba Kalyani panel report Finance and commerce ministries differ on taxation proposals Bill unlikely to be tabled in the winter session of Parliament Delay can be costly as investors are opting for a China-plus strategy There has been a tectonic change in the global business environment over the last three years. The Covid pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war have triggered widespread economic disruptions, accelerating global...

