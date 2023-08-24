Delisting process may see new regulatory twists and turns

Delisting, like open offers for takeovers, provides an opportunity to public shareholders to surely get a price higher the ruling market price

The SEBI Delisting Regulations are proposed to be modified and a consultation paper has been released on 14th August 2023 by a committee headed by Keki Mistry. While it’s not exactly an overhaul, several important and incremental changes have been proposed. As can be expected, the changes aim at further investment protection while considering representations from industry and newer scenarios. Delisting is a simple concept. During listing, typically, an unlisted company approaches the public to raise monies by issuing shares....