English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Decoding PLI: Telecom PLI, a chance for India to become a global 5G player

    Ind-Ra says the PLI scheme for telecom and networking products can help India become a high-value component manufacturer, provided it can formulate sound IPR polices and build high-latency infrastructure 

    March 16, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST
    Decoding PLI: Telecom PLI, a chance for India to become a global 5G player

    Representative image

    Prashant Tarwadi Manufacturing is one of the principal growth engines that help a country chug along the economic development track. To boost domestic manufacturing and cut down on import bills, the Centre, in March 2020, had introduced a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme that aims to give companies incentives on incremental sale of products manufactured locally. In almost two years now, 13 sectors have been covered under the scheme. Uncannily, the introduction of the PLI scheme coincided with the outbreak of...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Indian market better-off, how should you roll the dice?

      Mar 15, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Domestic investors to the rescue, RBI in a tight spot, ghost of Lehman, pharma value pick, existential crisis for BSP, and much more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers