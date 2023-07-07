Death of the dollar and the yuan’s rise: That’s a long shot

The motivations for Xi, Putin or Lula to de-dollarize the global economy are political

Highlights Political jawboning has triggered speculation of a common BRICs currency A 2022 IMF paper notes the decrease of dollar as a reserve currency US dollar still accounts for 88 percent of global forex transactions Dollar is dominant currency in which trade bills are denominated Changes in central bank reserve composition, change in trade flows point to move away from dollar Chinese yuan’s rise in global trade won’t be swift On June 5, India’s foreign minister, S Jaishankar put paid to the idea of a...