Crypto Conversations: Why a decentralised structure is vital for infinite scalability

Representative image

If the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically changed the way we work, the Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) structure is set to revolutionize how most businesses will function in the future. Not only do DAOs eliminate the need for traditional organizational hierarchies, but they are also fostering user-owned businesses by granting the community members equal control and equitable incentivization by means of bespoke autonomous tokenized governance systems. First introduced in 2016, the concept of a DAO drew inspiration from the decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies...