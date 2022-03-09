Crypto Conversation: Web3 - A new era is coming soon

Representative image

Crypto enthusiast or not, unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard of Web3 by now. Granted, many of us may not have delved deep to uncover what it truly represents beyond being a buzzword for some vague concepts of decentralization. So, here’s a quick peek. Simply put, web3 is a new ‘version’ of the internet that we’re all about to get accustomed to. It’s the third generation of the internet, powered by the blockchain and free from...