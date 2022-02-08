COVID vaccines: the race for a single shot to prevent new pandemics

Feb 8, 2022 / 12:00 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Representative image: Reuters

Sarah Neville in London In October last year, shortly before the Omicron variant shattered hopes that the pandemic was burning out, zoonotic disease specialist Linfa Wang published a study that he considers one of his most significant in decades of coronavirus research. For almost two years pharmaceutical companies and governments had ploughed billions of dollars into the creation, production and distribution of vaccines that would safeguard populations from Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. But Omicron’s sudden emergence and rapid spread...