Container crunch — Crisis can be a big opportunity

Representative image

The confluence of booming exports and escalating freight rates in recent times can fundamentally alter the container course in India. In the first five months (April to August 2021) of the current financial year, India’s merchandise exports stood at $163.67 billion, an increase of 66.92 per cent over $98.05 billion in April-August 2020 and an increase of 22.93 per cent over $133.14 billion in April-August 2019. Almost in tandem, ocean freight rates have shot up nearly 300 per cent in...