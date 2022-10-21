English
    Congress has taken one step forward, but many more remain

    Kharge’s major shortcoming is that he is not a charismatic leader and is therefore unlikely to be able to galvanise the party rank and file across the country

    Subir Roy
    October 21, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST
    The newly elected Congress chief, Mallikarjun Kharge, has to focus on rebuilding the party brick by brick, one state at a time. (Image source: Reuters)

    Highlights  Electing a non-Gandhi family Congress president is an attempt at a new beginning  Kharge’s victory, no matter how definitive, was not a walkover  Kharge’s election can at best be the first small step in a makeover of the Congress  But he lacks charisma and age is a factor against him  Perhaps he can hold the fort till a more charismatic leader emerges  Electing a non-Gandhi family president for the first time in 24 years marks a new beginning of sorts, no matter how small...

