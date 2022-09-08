China’s BRI is not just a debt trap but a trade trap too

China, the largest creditor to Africa, recently announced that it would forgive 23 interest-free loans to 17 African countries. (Image source: Reuters/File)

While speaking at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in mid-August, China’s foreign minister Wang Yi had a surprise. He announced that his country, by far the largest creditor to Africa, would forgive 23 interest-free loans to 17 African countries that had reached maturity but were not repaid. With typical Chinese opaqueness, Yi didn’t say which countries would be the recipient of his country’s largesse, nor did he provide details about the value of the debt that was being written off....