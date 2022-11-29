China protests add to uncertainty for investors

Nov 29, 2022 / 12:41 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

China's strict control of information and continued travel curbs has made verifying the numbers of protesters across the vast country challenging. (Image: AFP)

Alicia Garcia-Herrero This year has not been easy for China or for investors in the country. It has been characterised by an underwhelming stock market, a weakening renminbi and capital outflows, especially from the fixed-income market. Both trends, though, do not necessarily stand out in a global context. The hawkish turn by the US Federal Reserve on monetary policy has harmed stock markets around the world and virtually every currency has depreciated, except those tightly pegged to the dollar. Still, things could...