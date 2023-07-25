Chart of the Day: Will weak exports deflate growth prospects for tyre companies?

Manufacturers of tyres are optimistic of good replacement market demand, which offers better realisations.

Tyre firms may have to brace themselves for rough roads ahead. While concerns are gradually building on slowing domestic sales, the bigger threat to growth prospects is from weakening exports. (image) Chart 1 (data sourced from ICRA Ltd) shows tyre export volumes were 7 per cent lower in FY2023 when compared to FY2022. Although this is on a higher base of the year-ago period, the managements of leading tyre companies are unsure of a significant uptick soon. Economic slowdown for the past...