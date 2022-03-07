Chart of the Day: Ukraine-Russia situation sends global food prices skywards

The FAO Food Price Index rose by 20.7 percent over a year ago in February, an all-time high. That this growth comes on a high base -- in February 2021, the index was up by 17.3 percent -- makes the increase significant. Edible oils remain the biggest contributor to inflation, rising by 37 percent. The main driver here is reduced availability of palm oil from Indonesia that coincided with rising import demand, according to the FAO. Bad weather prospects in...