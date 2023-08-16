English
    Chart of the Day: The wild party in the SME IPO space

    The real IPO action is in the SME segment. This record oversubscription leads to strong listings, attracting more investors to bid on upcoming issues.

    Moneycontrol Opinion
    August 16, 2023 / 10:21 AM IST
    Stock Market

      (image) Source: Business Line   Nifty 50 almost reached a high of 20,000, peaking at 19,991.85, and now trades around 19,434 after consolidating for nearly a month. Many frontline stocks are in a correction phase in the secondary market. In contrast, the primary market, particularly in the SME space, is thriving. A packaged spices and flour company, Srivari Spices and Foods, with a Rs 36 crore turnover, recently launched a Rs 9 crore issue, which investors oversubscribed 450 times, placing bids...

