Chart of the Day: The wild party in the SME IPO space

Stock Market

(image) Source: Business Line Nifty 50 almost reached a high of 20,000, peaking at 19,991.85, and now trades around 19,434 after consolidating for nearly a month. Many frontline stocks are in a correction phase in the secondary market. In contrast, the primary market, particularly in the SME space, is thriving. A packaged spices and flour company, Srivari Spices and Foods, with a Rs 36 crore turnover, recently launched a Rs 9 crore issue, which investors oversubscribed 450 times, placing bids...