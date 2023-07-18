English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Chart of the Day | Steady managed services market counters recession fears for Indian IT

    Thanks to a healthy dosage of large deals, the managed services market hit a new high of $10 billion in the June quarter

    R. Sree Ram
    July 18, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST
    Chart of the Day | Steady managed services market counters recession fears for Indian IT

    The June 2023 quarter (Q1 FY24) results of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies and Wipro show an unmistakable slowdown in revenue. Yet, companies are not looking to downsize or aggressively reduce costs--as was done during the global financial crisis. Their results and the latest update from Information Services Group (ISG) hold some answers on what's happeing. As per the ISG index, which tracks the commercial outsourcing contracts with an annual contract value (ACV) of $5 million or more, the...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | When China sneezes, Asia risks catching a cold

      Jul 17, 2023 / 02:39 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: RBI to note systemic weaknesses in banking sector, India's chance to charge up ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers