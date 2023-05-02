English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Chart of the Day: Smaller IT firms cracked the code in Q4

    Big IT companies' performance faltered but smaller companies did better and are also more confident about the future. There's a key takeaway for investors too

    R. Sree Ram
    May 02, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
    Chart of the Day: Smaller IT firms cracked the code in Q4

    Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys began the March 2023 quarter (Q4 FY23) results season on a disappointing note. TCS clocked slowest constant currency revenue growth since the onset of COVID. Infosys reported sequential revenue decline after revising its guidance in just the preceding quarter. HCL Technologies and Wipro also reported sequential reduction in revenues. Comparatively, smaller firms such as Persistent Systems and Coforge did better, reporting 3.5 percent and 4.7 percent sequential expansion in constant currency revenues in the...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The irresistible world of credit cards

      Apr 28, 2023 / 02:51 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Investors may fall prey to NFOs, Karnataka could be staring at a hung Assembly,...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers