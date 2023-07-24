Chart of the Day | Is India having its idli and eating it too?

Whatever may be the motive, India’s government would not like its rice to be used as a tool to attain another country’s trade or buffer objectives, at a time when domestic prices are rising and it needs to keep food inflation under check

The Indian government’s worry over an increase in rice prices–up 11.5 percent over a year ago and by 3 percent over the previous month’s level—has led to a ban on non-basmati white rice exports. Its solution has the rice importing world worried and even NRIs in the US are emptying store shelves of rice bags, if social media is to be believed. One US-based rice miller believes the ban is a ploy to flood the market later. Bobby Hanks, a...