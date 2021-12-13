Chart of the Day | Industrial Output: Slowdown, what slowdown?

Industrial production for October 2021 may at first glance look as if it slowed down. After all, it was 3.16 percent year-on-year, compared to 3.3 percent in September and a fantastic 12 percent in August. But all that’s due to the smoke and mirrors of the base effect. Shorn of those distorting effects, month-on-month growth in October 2021 was a very respectable 4.29 percent. The accompanying chart has the month-on-month growth. (image) There could, however, be one reason for concern....