Chart of the Day: Household savings drop? Blame it on pent-up consumption

Motilal brokerage said that household debt went up sharply in the first half of 2022-23. (File image)

The flip side of consumption growth is lower savings. A research note from the Motilal Oswal brokerage says that while high inflation usually results in weakening consumption, this time high inflation in India has been offset by pent-up demand among the well-to-do. The upshot: lower savings. The brokerage estimates that gross financial savings of households in the first half of 2022-23 plunged to 4 percent of GDP from 11.2 percent in the previous year. In 2020-21, because of the...