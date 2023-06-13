Chart of the Day: Four charts that bring out the key trends in inflation

Month-on-month food inflation inched up, but the government is aware of the dangers, which is the reason it has imposed stock limits on some pulses and now on wheat too

Chart 1—lower food prices drive down inflation (image) Inflation was widely expected to come down in May, but the extent of the fall has been a bit more than expected. With inflation in April at 4.7 percent, the latest number puts inflation on course to be even lower than the RBI’s forecast of 4.6 percent for the April-June quarter. The accompanying chart shows the steep fall in retail inflation from 7.41 percent last September to 4.25 percent in May 2023. What...