Chart of the Day: High lead prices pose risk to domestic battery makers

Internationally too, long term lead prices are likely to remain elevated due to a global production shortfall

Lead prices that had dipped slightly in the June quarter (Q1FY2024), raising hopes of softening, are seen rising again. And forecasts are that they are unlikely to retrace in the near-to-medium term. The chart shows that since Q1FY2021 when domestic lead prices averaged relatively lower levels of Rs 128,314 per tonne, they have been powering higher with every passing quarter. (image) It is known that supply chain disruptions in international markets and growing demand for vehicles in the post-Covid normalisation supported...