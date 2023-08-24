Chart of the Day: Corporate finance sanctions rise but way below 2011 peak

Project sanctions in roads are high. Excluding roads, the amount has grown by a modest 1.07 times FY2019 levels, shows the data.

A deep dive into the sanctions by banks and financial institutions during the last few years shows an uptick in private sector capital expenditure. A recent press release by the Reserve Bank of India suggests an expansion in value of projects that secured financial closures in FY2023, although the uptick is not quite evident in large capital-intensive projects. (image) Chart 1 shows that financial sanctions for private sector projects that are funded by non-equity sources of funding were weak for over...