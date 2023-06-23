Chart of the Day | China’s steel output slump casts shadow over industry

China has been offering small doses of a monetary stimulus in recent times to support its weakening domestic economy, but it’s doubtful if they will be enough. The state of its steel industry is a case in point of the severity of the slowdown affecting its key industries. In May, China’s steel output fell by 7.3 percent over the year ago period and output declined by 2.7 percent sequentially. The country is the world’s largest steel producer—it accounted for 57...