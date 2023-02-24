Capgemini results indicate soft landing for IT services

Highlights Capgemini’s order bookings are up 11.4 percent in the December 2022 quarter Clients are cautious about new projects but are not halting technology spends Tight labour markets are aiding offshore delivery, a positive for Indian IT Recent commentaries from Indian IT indicate decent order pipeline The December 2022 quarter results of Indian IT companies showed moderation in revenue growth rates. Companies saw decent deal wins, but refrained from giving guidance for 2023 and FY24 due to macro uncertainty and lack of clarity on...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fed and RBI on the same page, more rate hikes likely
Feb 23, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Impact of global slowdown casts shadows on India realty, ethanol’s rude healt...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers