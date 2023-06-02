Can you have data-driven good governance with outdated data?

it is ironic that many who track the use of data in evolving policy and delivering good governance find that a large gap has emerged in key areas of data which the government needs to use and regularly release

A data policy that collects lots of quality data and puts it in the public domain leads to good governance which can transform lives. This is the lesson which has been learnt from the aspirational districts programme of the government which used data to rank the most backward districts and made the ranking public. This knowledge energised the local administration and effectively worked to transform the districts. These views are not those of a data scientist or civil society group...