Can goods producers continue to have their cake and eat it too?

A Goldilocks scenario has been playing out globally for consumers over the last 20 months. They got the benefit of stimulus cheques (in the developed world), lower interest rates, wealth effect due to rising asset prices. All this meant customer balance sheets in the aggregate improved materially. With many services closed, most of the money was spent on goods. Long term structural trends of increased spending towards services gave way to spending on goods. The sudden spike of trillions of...