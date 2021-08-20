Can Akasa learn from the mistakes of airline pioneers in India?

Each of the last three decades has seen a set of new airline entrepreneurs take to the skies in India. It is therefore appropriate that the beginning of the 2020s should also see the birth of a brand new airline with Rakesh Jhunjhunwala as its anchor investor and Vinay Dube, who’s headed Jet in the past and more recently GoAir, as well as former IndiGo boss Aditya Ghosh to provide the executive leadership. It’s a solid team and with reports...