English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Budget 2023: How the FM squared the circle with aplomb

    The Budget has delivered what the markets and businesses wanted 

    Manas Chakravarty
    February 01, 2023 / 05:47 PM IST
    Budget 2023: How the FM squared the circle with aplomb

    The obvious question is: how did finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman manage to pull that rabbit out of her hat?

    The finance minister has delivered yet again. She has once again managed to square the circle, supporting growth while at the same time staying within fiscal limits. The obvious question is: how did she manage to pull that rabbit out of her hat? There is no dearth of positives in the budget. First, there is no question that the government is doubling down on capital spending. Effective capital expenditure, including grants in aid to the states for capex, is budgeted...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Tech hiring hits the skids

      Jan 31, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Tribal vote key to elections in Tripura, retail traders have an uphill task, pe...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers