Budget 2023: A blueprint of how to boost growth prudently

The focus of fiscal policy has thus shifted from normalizing activity impacted by the pandemic to securing the recovery through macro-economic stability by pursuing fiscal consolidation while maintaining capex support

Ahead of the Budget announcement, the Economic Survey highlighted that while the Indian economy has been resilient in the face of three global shocks since 2020, helped partly by the government capex push, a recovery in consumption and other reforms, two concerns remain going ahead. One, private capex is yet to take off meaningfully and two, the widening current account deficit (CAD), which needs to be monitored closely. The fiscal policy priority was thus to address these to secure...