Budget 2022 presses the accelerator on public capex, digital innovation

The budget for FY2022-23 has maintained continuity in the central government’s approach towards supporting the economy in the post pandemic era, through focus on public investments and creating congenial conditions for a private sector capex cycle. In a challenging backdrop of still persistent but receding pandemic risk, a multi-speed uneven domestic economic recovery and increasing global risks from monetary tightening and inflation, the path chosen is one of providing a sustainable growth push through investments in transportation, green energy and urban development. However, with a large...