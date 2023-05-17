English
    Beyond the dirty dozen, insolvency code resembles a scrap yard 

    While any new law is strengthened by arbitrations, having an abysmal track record on the speed of resolution even after seven years should not be taken lightly.

    Aparna Iyer
    May 17, 2023 / 08:20 AM IST
    IBC has not lived up to its expectations

    Highlights:  The RBI-referred large insolvency accounts fetched more than half of their claims to creditors.  Beyond the large cases, IBC has been mired in delays and low recoveries.  Since inception, only 678 cases out of 6571 admitted cases have concluded with resolution plans.  2030 cases went into liquidation which took more than a year to conclude.  Benches need to be fortified with enough judges and the number of resolution professionals needs to increase.  Pre-packages for smaller cases that debtors can present is a move to...

