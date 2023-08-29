English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now : Discover the Path to Profitable Trading in Just 15 Minutes a Day with Asmita Patel !
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Beyond state schemes, India’s MSMEs need strategic govt push to flourish

    The strategically focused push that envisages the MSME sector as a vital link in a massive industrial value chain-driven machine is missing

    Vivek Y Kelkar
    August 29, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
    Beyond state schemes, India’s MSMEs need strategic govt push to flourish

    MSMEs are yet to have access to superior technology, capital. Developing regional clusters of scale is still left to large industries. (Representative image)

    Highlights:  Share of MSMEs in overall GDP growth has stagnated for many years now  MSME share in GDP was 29-30 percent between FY17 and FY23  Many government schemes envisage helping MSMEs function and flourish   MSMEs are yet to have access to superior technology, capital  Developing regional clusters of scale is still left to large industries    India’s MSME sector is stagnating, or worse floundering. Recently, while talking to the media, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, the Minister of State for Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME’s)...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Desperate times call for desperate measures

      Aug 28, 2023 / 03:01 PM IST

      In today's edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India needs to close its North-South divide, greater supply constraints could lea...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers