Banks: It’s not going to be smooth sailing for everyone in 2023

The Bank of Japan confounded markets last week by suddenly bringing forward its rate action when everybody was least expecting it. While Japan’s central bank may have its reasons, it seems that this kind of uncertainty – read sudden jolts – is likely to become the new predictable-unpredictable in 2023. As the year ends and the old year’s problems get carried forward into the new one, the Indian financial sector is one piece in the Indian economic jigsaw puzzle...