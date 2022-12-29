English
    Banks: It’s not going to be smooth sailing for everyone in 2023

    The New Year promises a high interest rate and inflation combo, within the overlay of a likely economic slowdown

    Rajrishi Singhal
    December 29, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST
    Banks: It’s not going to be smooth sailing for everyone in 2023

    The Indian financial sector is one piece in the economic jigsaw puzzle that might have some surprises in store.(Representative Image)

    The Bank of Japan confounded markets last week by suddenly bringing forward its rate action when everybody was least expecting it. While Japan’s central bank may have its reasons, it seems that this kind of uncertainty – read sudden jolts – is likely to become the new predictable-unpredictable in 2023. As the year ends and the old year’s problems get carried forward into the new one, the Indian financial sector is one piece in the Indian economic jigsaw puzzle...

