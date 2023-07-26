Asian Paints: Keeping its powder dry

Asian Paints profitability rose sharply in the June quarter

Just as Hindustan Unilever’s shares dipped after its results, Asian Paints’ shares too fell as investors pored over its numbers. Both have one event in common, dealing with the windfall from falling commodity prices and the transition it involves. Prices of chemicals and crude-related products used in the paints industry have fallen sharply. But they are volatile still. Big brands have to play the pricing game cautiously, especially when it comes to cuts. Frequent price cuts are viewed negatively by...