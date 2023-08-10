As MPC holds rates, RBI impounds excess liquidity to counter upcoming inflation surge

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (File pic)

Highlights While keeping the policy rate unchanged, MPC has turned cautious on inflation RBI’s incremental CRR hike is likely to impound Rs. 1 trillion in liquidity from the banking system and address the excess liquidity build-up Persistent surplus liquidity overhang can add to the inflationary pressures during supply-side induced inflation episodes Given the short cropping cycle of vegetables, prices are likely to cool down over the next few months as supply normalizes Any significant upward divergence from the baseline inflation forecast path, particularly due...