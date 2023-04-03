As COVID19 cases mount, time to avoid past mistakes of complacency

As a result of the surge in new cases, state governments across the country are ensuring that hospitals are ready to take care of a rush in patients

Highlights Amid rising COVID19 cases, government officials have assured the public that there is no cause for alarm Positivity rate has surged in metro cities such as Delhi and Mumbai, and worryingly new patients are largely above 60 years with comorbidies State governments are ensuring hospitals are equipped enough and stepping up tracking travel history of suspected patients But most states are doing little to ensure comprehensive mask wearing or even genome testing for mutations of the virus Less than a fifth of the...