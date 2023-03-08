Are rising rates putting realty investors on the back foot?

Representative image

Highlights Listed property firms posted robust residential sales in Q3FY2023 New launches are increasing; inventory levels are down Mortgage rates have risen by 200-225 bps in 12 months Cost of construction and land is rising Residential unit sale prices are up by 6-8 per cent since a year ago Such factors could moderate home sales Ironically, at a time when the residential property market is buzzing with activity and developers are having a good sales run, the Nifty Realty Index is trending lower. Since January, this...