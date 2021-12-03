Apple’s unusual trading points to options explosion and Reddit boards

Dec 3, 2021 / 11:54 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Eric Platt and Madison Darbyshire in New York Puzzling activity in Apple shares this week has strategists pointing to a possible cause: an explosion of trading in options linked to one of the world’s most valuable companies. As the US stock market sank on news of the spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, shares of Apple levitated mysteriously. And as the market later found its footing, Apple slid sharply on a news report that demand for its flagship iPhone was slackening. The moves have been...